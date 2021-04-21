Works starts on £11m scheme for Limavady Shared Education Campus

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir has cut the first sod on a major project to build new facilities at the Limavady Shared Education Campus.

The project represents an investment of over £11million by the Department of Education across the St. Mary’s and Limavady High School sites.

The scheme will include:

* a new high-tech building for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students;

* new study/common rooms for careers, drama, media and sixth form pupils;

* and reconfiguring and upgrading existing school office accommodation, staff rooms, science & technology rooms and planning/manufacturing rooms.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the Minister said: “I welcome the £11million investment which is a significant milestone for both the St. Mary’s and Limavady High School sites.

"Once completed, these new facilities will provide much needed education benefits for pupils, staff, teachers, parents and for the wider community.”

The Limavady Shared Education Campus Project was selected as part of the first call to the Shared Education Campus Programme in 2015 and announced as a project to receive funding from the Fresh Start Programme in March 2016.

More on this story in Tuesday's newspaper.