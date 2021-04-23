Reopening close contact services is next step towards better days: Dodds

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds today visited Natural Hair Company in Lisburn to mark the reopening of close contact services under the recent Coronavirus guidelines.

Speaking as she joined owner Martine Broggy as she reopened her business for clients, the Minister said: “This has been a difficult time for many traders and businesses across Northern Ireland. However, we are turning a corner. While we still have some ground to cover to return to complete normality, today’s reopening of close contact services and other easements of restrictions such as the re-opening of outdoor visitor attractions and activity centres is another positive next step towards better days ahead.

“Northern Ireland is now in a much better place than it was three months ago and we should keep looking forward. It is my priority to drive economic recovery and the re-opening of all business is so important to achieving this. Of course, every one of us can play our part in making this happen. It is important that anyone availing of these services from today adheres to the guidance to ensure a safe as well as an enjoyable experience.

“I know men and women up and down the country have been counting the days until they could get their hair done! So, it is wonderful to see these services back.”

On a brief tour of her salon, Martine Broggy outlined for the Minister the safety measures she has put in place in preparation for the return of clients. These include, temperature checks, taking bookings by appointment only, sanitisation points, face coverings and PPE for her team.

Welcoming the Minister, Ms Broggy said: "We’d like to thank the Minister for visiting Natural Hair Company today to see for herself the measures we have put in place to reopen safely. My team and I have received so many message of support recently and it is so heartening to know that our clients are delighted to see us back at work. We have been waiting for this day for some time and we are so excited to get started.”

Later in the morning, the Minister also took the opportunity to visit a number of other businesses in the city including department store Smyth Patterson and food retailer Greens of Lisburn.