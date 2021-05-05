Coleraine security alert now ended

A SECURITY alert in the Brook street area of Coleraine, following the discovery of a suspicious object this morning (Wednesday), has ended.

Brook Street has now reopened and residents, who were evacuated, have now returned to their homes.

Sergeant Ferriby said: “Police attended, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, and the object has now been declared a hoax.

“We are grateful to all those affected for their patience, as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 165 of 05/05/21.”

