By Damian Mullan

MEMBERS of the public are being urged to sign up to a special Darkness Into Light (DIL) event that will take place this Saturday (May 8) and support a mental health charity local to them.

DIL, one of the biggest global charity events of the year, returns in Northern Ireland for One Sunrise Together supported by Electric Ireland.

Event organisers Pieta, along with ambassadors Ian Young and Aoife Lennon (pictured), are encouraging people to sign up at DarknessIntoLight.com and mark the event with an activity of their choice - be that walking, running, hiking, biking or simply sharing their sunrise - to raise vital funds for suicide services.

Picture by Brian Morrison.

