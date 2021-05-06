Cases of variant confirmed in NI

THE Department of Health has been notified by the Public Health Agency of seven confirmed cases of the VUI B.1.617.2 (India) Coronavirus variant in Northern Ireland.

These are the first confirmed cases of this variant in the province.

The Department of Health is working closely with the PHA and the Regional Virology Laboratory in relation to the investigation and assessment of these cases.

Incident management protocols have been activated. A detailed health protection risk assessment will be part of the public health response, as will contact tracing.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “This news is not entirely unexpected and plans are in place for such an eventuality.

“While preventative measures – including travel restrictions – are very important, the assessment is that these will delay rather than permanently prevent the spread of variants already detected elsewhere on these islands.

“Confirmation of these cases does not mean this variant is going to become the most prevalent or the dominant strain in Northern Ireland.

“It does, however, highlight why caution is still essential in relation to COVID-19.

“The most effective way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and transmission of the virus in our community.

“All variants spread in the same way. We protect ourselves and others by following public health advice and getting vaccinated when our turn comes.

“Social distancing and limiting the number of contacts we have are still vitally important. So too are wearing a face covering and washing hands well and often. Also, please always remember the particular risks from indoor settings, especially those that are crowded and have poor ventilation.”