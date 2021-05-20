Tickets for Linfield game on sale Friday

TICKETS for Tuesday evening's eagerly awaited Danske Bank Premiership game at home to Linfield will go on sale Friday lunch-time the club has confirmed.

"In line with government guidelines, the attendance is restricted to a maximum of 500 spectators," explained a club spokesperson.

"As on previous occasions when limited access was permitted, tickets will initially be on sale for season ticket holders and limited to one ticket per season ticket holder.

"Tickets will only be available for Coleraine FC fans to purchase and photographic identification will be required to verify season ticket entitlement.

"To comply with guidelines, there will be a track and trace system in place so those purchasing tickets will have to complete their details.

"Tickets will go on sale at 12pm from the Club Shop on Friday May 21 for Season Ticket Holders only and for general sale on Saturday May 22, again from the Club Shop.

"Tickets are priced at £15 for the Jack Doherty Stand and the Viewing Lounge and £12 for all other areas.

"Please understand the limited numbers permitted and that it is outside the control of the club or their employees," the spokesperson added.