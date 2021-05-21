Doors set to open again at Arts Centres and Ballymoney Museum

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to confirm the re-opening of Flowerfield Arts Centre, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and Ballymoney Museum on Wednesday May 26 following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Within the Arts Centres, plans are well underway for a summer programme featuring fantastic exhibitions, workshops and small-scale events, focusing on creativity, well-being and the environment.

All three venues have secured the ‘Good to Go!’ UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to reassure customers that they adhere to the best government and public health safety measures.

They also have the ‘Safe Travels’ verification by the World Travel and Tourism Council for international visitors.

For more information on this story, including opening times, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Chronicle.