Hargey welcomes additional Covid-19 funding allocation

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has said that today’s funding allocation to her Department of £50.3m will help provide support to the people, communities and sectors who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.

Minister Hargey said: “My Department responded very quickly to the pandemic providing over £300 million in supports to people, families and communities who have been directly impacted. I will ensure that today’s additional funding of just over £50m will continue to provide support as we begin our recovery.”

A breakdown of today’s allocation includes:

* £10m to Councils
* £3m to support council-managed community development and advice services
* £13m to Arts, Culture and Heritage.
* £5m for Sports
* £5m to support charities and social enterprises
* £12m to allow the Department to progress a scheme to support the long term unemployed find work.
* £0.8m to support towns and city centres.
* £1m for Food interventions.       

The Minister said: “My Department, through partnership working across central and local government, with our Arm’s Length Bodies, with the Community and Voluntary Sector and with other essential delivery partners, will continue to work together to ensure we protect those people most impacted by the pandemic and safeguard the organisations they depend on.”

