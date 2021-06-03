Portugal axed from UK's green list

A NUMBER of changes to international country travel lists have been announced following the first detailed review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).

From 4am on Tuesday 8 June, Portugal will be removed from the Green List and added to the Amber List.

Anyone arriving to Northern Ireland, either directly or indirectly from Portugal, after 4am on Tuesday 8 June will be legally required to:

* provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

* book post-arrival day 2 and 8 testing

* complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure

self-isolate for 10 days

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago will also be added to the Red List from 4am on Tuesday 8 June.

There have been no additions to the Green List.

The status of international countries is reviewed every three weeks. However, if cases rise suddenly in a particular country, it may be removed from the Green list or added to the Red list without notice.

The latest advice and rules on travel are available online: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-advice.