Coleraine FC outlines plans for £7m stadium

THE board of directors at Coleraine FC has revealed details of a new Business Case which it hopes will ensure the community has the benefit of improved facilities for years to come.

The document outlines the Bannsiders’ long-term plans which includes the development of a proposed £7 million stadium and training grounds over the next three or five years.

The Stripes have already confirmed that their objectives in Phase 1 of the project plan will take place with the installation of a 4G pitch for next season which has already begun.

CRL [Clive Richardson Ltd] as the appointed contracts started work on Monday.

The club has now published a Business Case in the hope of obtaining outside funding for projects to take place in Phases 2 and 3 of the project plan.

This plan goes into detail demonstrating the economic benefit stadium development brings to an urban area, as well enriching the club’s community engagement.

Coleraine Chairman, Colin McKendry, said: "It is a great honour and privilege for me to introduce this Business Case for Coleraine Football Club.

"Its publication is the result of a wonderful, combined effort, of our professional team and our board.

"It marks a major watershed in our development and we are justifiably proud of our progress as we move inexorably from being enthusiastic supporters sustaining football in Coleraine into a structured and efficient board capable of bigger and better things."

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Bill Gamble from GM Design Associates, David Boyd, Project Co-ordinator, Bobby Farren, Project Consultant and Timothy Robinson, Lead Architect from GM Design Associates for their tremendous input to the Business Case and for their work going forward.

