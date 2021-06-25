Car damaged in early morning Coleraine fire

POLICE in Coleraine received a report of a car on fire in the Redthorn Court area of the town during the early hours of today (Friday 25th June).



The fire was reported at around 2:45am.

NIFRS attended the scene where a BMW had been damaged.



Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and police would appeal to anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 142 of 25/06/21.



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org