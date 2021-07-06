Covid-19 - Tue 6th July Figures

No further deaths and 417 positive test results

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 417 new positive test results.

No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.

There are currently five covid patients in ICU.

