Serious assault in Portrush

Police are appealing for information in relation to a serious assault which took place in the Glenarm Avenue area of Portrush on Monday (5th July) afternoon.



Inspector Roxborough said: “Shortly before 1.45pm, police received a report of an altercation involving two men in the area. Officers attended the scene and both men, one of whom is aged 19, were taken for hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be serious at this time.



“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was subsequently released on police bail.



“Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Coleraine Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 and ask for extension 57023, quoting reference number 1017 of 05/07/21.”



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org