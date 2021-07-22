Covid-19 - Thu 22nd July Figures

No further deaths and 1,430 positive test results

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 1,430 new positive test results.

There are ten covid patients in ICU, five of which are being ventilated.

