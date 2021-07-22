Thursday 22 July 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 1,430 new positive test results.
There are ten covid patients in ICU, five of which are being ventilated.
Covid-19 - Thu 22nd July Figures
