Police investigate report of shots fired in Kilrea

PSNI appeal for information following early morning incident

By Damian Mullan

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots fired at a property in Kilrea in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 27 July.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “We received a report, just after midnight, that shots had been fired at a house in the Drumsaragh Road area.

“The occupants, while thankfully uninjured, have been left badly shaken.    
“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.  He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 12 of 27/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

