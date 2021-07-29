Police advise motorists of Armoy road closures

Police advise motorists of Armoy road closures
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com


POLICE have advised motorists that roads in and around the village of Armoy will be closed on Friday and Saturday to facilitate the Armoy Road Races road racing event.

Practice sessions on Friday July 30 will see roads closed from 12.30pm to 9.30pm.

Roads will again be closed from 10am until 7.30pm on Saturday July 31 to facilitate racing.

Diversions will be signposted; however, please avoid the area if possible.

Access will be provided for emergency services.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354