Death of Mr. Billy O'Kane - 'an encourager to all'

The death has taken place of one of Ballymena - and Northern Ireland’s - best known industry figures.

Mr. William ‘Billy’ O’Kane passed away peacefully today (August 12) at his home ‘Red Dyke’, Galgorm Road, Ballymena..

Mr. O’Kane’s name will always be associated with the poultry processing business which was latterly acquired by Moy Park.

Over many generations, O’Kane Poultry became a byword for food production excellence and thousands of people were employed over the years at the firm’s various plants.

The best known of those was situated on Larne Road dual carriageway on the outskirts of Ballymena.

He was a rugby stalwart having been chairman of Ballymena RFC in 1983/84

A spokesperson said; “Although a very active and hard working businessman, Billy found time to contribute initially through playing and subsequently, as an office bearer, committee member & trustee.

“A mild mannered gentleman, Billy was an encourager to all, and his advice and generosity were invaluable.”

The following notice was posted by James Henry Funeral Services.

O’Kane William Patrick (Billy), 12th August 2021, peacefully at his home, Red-Dyke, Galgorm Road, Ballymena. Much loved husband of Mary, father of Billy, Terence, Moira, Alison, John and the late Michael R.I.P. and a devoted grandfather. His remains will be removed from his home on Sunday 15th August at 11.30am to All Saints Parish Church for service at 12.30pm, interment afterwards Ballymena Cemetery (Cushendall Road).