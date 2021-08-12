Mayor supports Community Rescue Service drive for new volunteer recruits

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to the work of the Community Rescue Service as it launches a recruitment drive for new volunteers.

Councillor Richard Holmes visited the charity’s Northern district premises in Coleraine on Tuesday 10th August to hear first-hand about its work in the area and beyond.

An information evening will be held at the charity’s premises located at 7 Somerset Road in Coleraine (behind the Jet Centre) on Wednesday 18th August at 7pm.

To register your interest please email ‘Volunteer Northern’ to info@communityrescue.org.

More details in Tuesday's Chronicle...