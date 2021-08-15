Officers from Organised Crime Branch carry out Coleraine search

Operation part of investigation into suspected criminal activities of the north Antrim UDA

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Officers from Organised Crime Branch, investigating the suspected criminal activities of the north Antrim UDA, carried out a search in Coleraine today (Sunday August 15).

A number of items were seized and taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "North Antrim UDA remains a priority due to the human rights abuses they carry out in their local community.

"They claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.

"Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of this type of organised criminality.

"Anyone with any information or concerns regarding criminality in the community should contact police on 101.”

 

 

