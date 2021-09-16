Horse riders are on the road to promote safe passing message this Sunday

HORSE lovers from all over the borough are to gather this Sunday for an eight-mile ‘Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Ride’.

The event aims to alert road users to the etiquette required when overtaking horses.

The riders will embark from Maddybenny Stables just outside Portrush at 2pm on Sunday, September 19. (Not Saturday, as reported in this week's newspaper)

From there they will make their way to to the outskirts of town before heading along the coast road towards Portstewart.

The general public are invited to join the riders at a midway stop-off at the Inn on the Coast between 3pm and 4pm.

Fun activities have been arranged including ‘a big public raffle’ with proceeds going to Riding for the Disabled.

The event is just one of 180 awareness rides happening simultaneously all over the UK and Ireland.

Accompanying the riders will be a number of mini Shetland ponies pulling gigs.

After the stop-off, the procession will continue along the coast road towards Portstewart, before returning towards Maddybenny via Station Road.

The key message organisers wish to promote is for drivers to slow down to a maximum speed of 15mph before passing horses at a minimum distance of two metres.