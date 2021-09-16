Police renew appeal over missing man

Police are renewing their appeal in relation to the whereabouts of Gary Michaels.

Gary, aged 70, left his home in Belfast and travelled to Coleraine in late August 2021.

He was last sighted posting a letter at Coleraine Post Office on New Row on Thursday 26th August, 2021, at approximately 10.30am.

He may still be in the North Coast area and he is believed to be in possession of a tent.

Gary is described as approximately 6ft tall, and of a large build, with an English or Isle of Man accent, short grey hair, and in possession of a trolley case on wheels.

Anyone who has any information about Gary’s whereabouts, or who could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 960 of 31/8/21.