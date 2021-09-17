UU in running for prestigious award

ULSTER University has been shortlisted in a small pool of five (out of 135) UK Universities for the most prestigious accolade in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide: the ‘University of the Year.’

The university is in excellent company with the Universities of York, Warwick, Edge Hill and Imperial College London also shortlisted alongside.

This exclusive category is not available for entry by the universities, instead the Guide’s editorial team select the shortlist based on the survey data and performance.

They applauded Ulster specifically for 'one of strongest performances of any university in this year’s pandemic-affected National Student Survey, with rankings for teaching quality and student experience boosted into the UK top 30 in both instances.'

Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, added: “Ulster – shortlisted for our University of the Year award – hits a high point in our academic league table this year at a critical point in its history.

"The new campus in the Belfast Cathedral Quarter is pivotal to the regeneration of the city, as well as offering the university a bright future with the move of most students and facilities from Jordanstown.

“Significant gains in rankings for student satisfaction with both teaching quality and the wider student experience over the past 12 months identify Ulster among the small group of universities rated highly by their students for their pandemic response.

"The university stands on the verge of great things and our shortlisting for University of the Year recognises that." he added.

The university has also achieved its best ever performance in these rankings, considered to be the most comprehensive guide to higher education in Britain, rising seven places to 44th and entering the top 50, out of 135, UK institutions.

The wider list is based on an analysis of student satisfaction with teaching quality and their student experience, entry standards, research quality, and graduate prospects.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University said: “This Times and Sunday Times accolade shortlisting is great recognition for the University and one which truly reflects the hard work of our staff and the support of our student community across all campuses in what was, of course, a non-typical year for the sector.

“The COVID-19 context meant it was a challenging academic year for all universities, their staff and students and it is very reassuring for Ulster University to have achieved better-than-sector results in areas including teaching quality, student experience and continuation.

"I want to acknowledge the efforts staff went to in order to deliver this for our students, supporting them to continue with their programmes of study, and I congratulate them on this shortlisting recognition.”

The full shortlist has been formally announced on the Sunday Times Good University Guide online today (Friday 17th September 2021) and will be published in a special supplement this Sunday, where more information has been included on the exceptional work for which Ulster University has been shortlisted.