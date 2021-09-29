Leisure interest in Barry’s site

SOME of the biggest names in the leisure and entertainment sector have already shown interest in taking over the Barry's complex.

That was the latest news from agents tasked with renting out the iconic Portrush site.

And, they say, the new owner will consider proposals that could keep it as an entertainment venue in the long term.

Earlier this month, the Trufelli family confirmed the property had been sold.

It's been widely reported the new owner is KFC magnate turned property developer Michael Herbert.

Last week, commercial property agents Osborne King and McKibben Commercial were instructed to find tenants, marketing the site as ‘a unique leisure & entertainment opportunity.’

On Monday, Richard McCaig of Osborne King told the Chronicle: “There has been a very positive response so far.

“We are talking to established operators in the leisure and entertainment sector.

“So far we have had enquiries from Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic."

