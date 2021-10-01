Can you help find missing cat 'Waffle?'

Can you help find missing cat 'Waffle?'
CAN you help reader Shona Askew find her missing cat?

'Waffle,' a BSH Blue, has been missing from her home in Castlerock for a week now and, naturally, her owner is concerned about her wellbeing.

If anyone has any information about Waffle's whereabouts or can help her owner in any way then please get in touch.

Shona can be contacted on 07867485398 or via e-mail on shounaskew@gmail.com.

She is also on facebook and other social media outlets.

 

