Firefighters tackle large blaze on industrial estate in Antrim

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at Rathenraw Industrial Estate shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday.

It is believed a lorry caught fire and it spread to a truck containing plastic as well as 30 other trailers.

Thirty-eight firefighters and six appliances were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Water jets and foam were used to help bring it under control.

Stiles Way, which runs beside the estate, was closed in both directions.