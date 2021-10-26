Giving 'Life After' tragedy

A DEVOTED community group which provides support, encouragement and hope to families bereaved across the borough as a result of a road traffic accident have been acknowledged as a registered charity in Northern Ireland.

Life After was established five years ago in Derry city by Christopher Sherrard, following the untimely death of his father, Wilson, to a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Pass.

Following the tragic death of her 17-year-old son Keelan to a road traffic accident over eight years ago, Drumsurn mother and counsellor Debbie Mullan was invited to come on board and join the unique team.

Speaking of her delight at the wonderful news of receiving this status, Debbie told the Northern Constitution: “We are so delighted to finally get our charitable status. Not only does this give us a sense of validation for what we have been delivering these last number of years, but it will also open up many more opportunities for funding and delivering additional services right across the whole of Northern Ireland and into our bordering counties in the Republic of Ireland such as Donegal.”

