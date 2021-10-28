Police appeal for information after early morning Ballycastle assault

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following an assault in Ballycastle in the early hours of Sunday October 24.



Detective Constable Wilkinson said: “We were notified of a disturbance, involving a number of individuals, in The Diamond area of the town just after 2.15am.



“Officers attended the scene where a man was found lying on the ground unconscious on Market Street. It’s believed that he had been struck, possibly punched, when going to the assistance of a friend.



“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where he was treated for a head injury.



“This was a vicious attack on a young man which could have had the most serious of consequences.



“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed the assault, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 230 of 24/10/21.”



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport



Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org