A man has died following Whitepark Road RTC

A man has died following a road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Dunseverick yesterday evening (Thursday 28 October).

A report was received shortly after 4.30pm that a motorcycle had been in collision with a car. The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

The Whitepark Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened.

Enquires are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1350 of 28/10/21.