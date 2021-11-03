Four arrests linked to Lisnamurrican attempted murder

Officers investigating an incident in which a severely injured man was discovered in a field on the Lisnamurrican Road, outside Broughshane, on Monday 11th October, have arrested four men.

Detective Inspector Michael McCoy from Mid and East Antrim Criminal Investigation Department said: “A team of detectives has been working tirelessly since this horrific incident and have today made four arrests. Three men aged 36, 39 and 51 were arrested in the Ballymena area and one man aged 38 was arrested in the greater Belfast area. All four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson and remain in custody at this time.

“The investigation is continuing and I would like to repeat my appeal for anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to get in touch. The direct number for the investigation team in Ballymena is 02825667228 and the reference number is 327 11/10/21. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Guidance : the injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment at this time.