Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry set to hold Information Session in Coleraine

THE Muckamore Abbey Hospital Public Inquiry Team is calling for people affected by issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital to come along to a forthcoming Information Session on Tuesday November 9 at 4pm in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel to find out more about the Inquiry.

The Information Sessions, led by the Public Inquiry Chair Tom Kark QC, will provide those affected by Muckamore Abbey Hospital the opportunity to engage with the inquiry team and receive further information about the Inquiry process.

Additional Information Sessions are set to take place at the following locations on the following dates:

* Tuesday 9 November at 4pm in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

* Tuesday 9 November at 7pm in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.

* Wednesday 10 November at 6pm in the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena.

* Thursday 11 November at 5pm, virtually via Zoom.

To ensure all events are complaint with Covid-19 guidance, the inquiry team has asked that all attendees register for their chosen Information Session.

This can be done by phoning the inquiry team directly on 028 9051 5462 or by emailing info@mahinquiry.org.uk - all contact will remain confidential and treated in a sensitive manner.

Prior to the sessions, those who can, are encouraged to fill out the short contact form available on the Inquiry website at www.mahinquiry.org.uk

Chair of the Inquiry, Tom Kark QC said: “This independent Public Inquiry has been set up to consider the serious and complex issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. This inquiry is about the wellbeing of vulnerable people who have been entrusted into the care of others, often away from their families.

"These issues will be thoroughly and impartially investigated by myself and my team.

“It is important that all those who have information, of whatever nature, come forward as early as possible and I encourage all those affected to engage with the inquiry.

"I recognise that this may be an extremely distressing time for some and I can assure individuals that all engagement with the inquiry will be treated with sensitivity,” he added.