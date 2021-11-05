Dog treated for severe bite wounds after Portrush attack

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is asking for the public to come forward with information after a dog was attacked in Portrush.

The incident, which took place in the Hamilton Place area of the town on Friday October 22, left the pet requiring extensive treatment for severe bite wounds.

Two large black dogs, who were not on a lead, were involved in the attack.

They were with two men and it is understood one of the dogs was called ‘Rose’.

Anyone with relevant information that may help Council’s investigation should contact the Environmental Health Team on 0282 766 0200 or email environmentalhealth@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Following the attack, Council wants to remind dog owners about their responsibilities. Leads should be used in public spaces, especially if there are other people or dog walkers in the vicinity. At home, dogs should be kept secure so they do not stray.

If your dog attacks and injures another dog, the owner or the person in charge of the dog is liable for prosecution. The maximum fine for this offence is £1,000.

If an attack causes injury to another person, the maximum court penalty is a fine of £5,000 along with a possible prison term.

A court can also order the dog to be humanely destroyed.

Council can impose legal requirements on the owner of a dog suspected of being involved in an attack, such as ensuring it always wears a muzzle or is kept on a lead in public.

Breaches of these requirements are offences for which the owner or person is charge of the dog is liable.

There are lots of great places across the borough for dog owners and their pets to enjoy their daily walks but please ensure you do this safely and responsibly with regard for others.

If you would like any further information about responsible dog ownership visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/health-and-built-environment/licensing/dog-licensing.