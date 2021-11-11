Lodge Road reopens after lorry catches fire

The scene at Coleraine's Lodge Road on Thursday morning.

By Damian Mullan

The Lodge Road in Coleraine, which was closed earlier due to a lorry being on fire in the area has reopened.

