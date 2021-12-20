Making a splash!

IT'S like the north coast's very own version of the literary phenomenon 'Where's Wally?'

Hundreds of locals dressed as Santas and assorted other festive figures gathered on Portrush's East Strand to take part in the annual 'Santa Splash' event in aid of charity.

Participants braved the cold and murky conditions to enter the sea to raise much needed funds for, appropriately enough, the RNLI.

And we had our photographer Ciaran Clancey there to record the event.

