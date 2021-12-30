Big NY splash is back at Carnlough

THE famous big splash at Carnlough on New Year’s Day is back!

With the event having to be postponed on January 1st, 2021, which would have been the 50th anniversary of the Swim it is planned to hold the event on January 1st, 2022, at the usual venue Carnlough Harbour at12 noon.

The event , which was instigated by the four late members John McNeil, Billy Bell, Danny Wylie, and Aidan Metrusty has raised many thousands of pounds for spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

The Association, after discussing the current Covid 19 restrictions with swimmers, Mid and East Antrim Council and Larne St John Ambulance took the decision to go ahead

As this is the 50th year of the event it is planned for Geoff Bell who has taken part in the previous 49 to be the first swimmer into the water at 12 noon.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid 19 restrictions the following rules are in place:-

As the Boathouse is under modernisation work it is Not Available to be used as changing room thus.

1 Swimmers to Arrive at the Entrance Steps ready to go in at 12 noon

2 Due to the Restrictions Checks imposed by Government it is not possible to hold the usual Social Gathering following the Swim

3 People wanting to obtain a Sponsor Form should contact Billy McIlroy on 07718809314

4 Swimmers to register with Billy McIlroy or an Association Member when they arrive to take part in order that Certificates and Mementoes can be made Available

Billy said: “As Chairman of the Association can I thank everyone for their support over the years and wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”