Police investigate Ballykelly incident

Detectives are appealing for information following a fire in Ballykelly yesterday morning, Monday 3rd January.



A PSNI spokesperson said: “We were notified at approximately 7.15am of a fire at takeaway premises in Main Street in the town.



“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from NIFRS, who managed to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been started at the rear of the premises.



“Extensive damage was caused to a fence, as well as damage to the rear of the property.



“Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, however, there were a number of gas cylinders and cooking oil containers in close proximity to the fire, and had the emergency services not been so prompt in their response, there could have been much more damage caused to the premises and the surrounding area.



"At this stage, police are treating this incident as arson endangering life.



“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information or dash cam footage relating to the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 280 of 03/01/22.”



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.