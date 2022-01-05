Police investigate Dungiven shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Finvola Park area of Dungiven on Tuesday evening (January 4).

A report was received before 9pm that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after a number of shots were fired through the front door of the house.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries are at a very early stage and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1545 04/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the attack.

“I condemn a shooting in Finvola Park in Dungiven tonight which has left a man in hospital," she said.

“There is absolutely no place for guns in our communities; local people are shocked at this reckless and irresponsible attack.

"Those responsible for this attack have nothing to offer and they need to end these futile acts immediately.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police," added the Assembly member.