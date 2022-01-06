Mayor congratulates Honours recipients

Mayor congratulates Honours recipients
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

THE mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated a number of locals who were recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Among those to be honoured were the Regional Commander of the Community Rescue Service, Sean McCarry, and a founder member of Coleraine Judo Club, Dr Richard Briggs.

Addressing members before a full meeting of council on Tuesday evening, Cllr Holmes offered his congratulations to the New Year Honours recipients.

For more details on who received what in the New Year Honours, see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354