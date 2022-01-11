North West 200 good to go in 2022

THE NORTH West 200 will return to the north coast in May following a two-year enforced break due to the coronavirus health pandemic.

Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event also marks the first international road race to take place since action here and at the Isle of Man TT came to an abrupt halt in March 2020.

“Although the pandemic stopped the race action over the past two seasons, the management team of Coleraine and District Motor Club have been working hard to ensure the structures and support that underpin the North West 200 have remained in place for the day when we would be able make this announcement,” said Club Chairman, Stanleigh Murray.

The world’s leading road racers will renew their acquaintance with the famous 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ circuit that links the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine.

Sponsored by fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils, race week at the will take place from May 8-14.

“We are delighted to have retained the support of our loyal title sponsors,” added Murray.

‘To have the backing of fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils - two of the Province’s leading companies - gives us confidence as we plan the return of one of Northern Ireland’s major sporting attractions.”

The return of the North West 200 is set to provide a much-needed boost for the Northern Ireland economy after two challenging summers due to lockdown restrictions designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“We are delighted to once again be title sponsors of the International North West 200,” said fonaCAB’s William McCausland.

“After a challenging two years for the sport and the event, it’s fantastic to see it back on the road race calendar and we look forward to an even bigger and more exciting race week in May 2022.

“Our sponsorship continues our long association with the North West and maintains our commitment to giving back to our customers and communities by supporting sport at all levels across Northern Ireland.”

Gary Nicholl, of Nicholl Oils, added: “It has been a long two years without any motorbike racing in the North West and Nicholl Oils are looking forward to May 2022 and welcoming all the teams, riders and fans back to the beautiful Causeway Coast.

“The organising team at the NW200 have worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the race and the positive impact that the Race Week festival will have on our local economy.

They have overcome hurdles that could have seen the demise of this famous race and they fully deserve the support of us as sponsors, our local council and fans.”