Christmas domestic abuse figures released 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have released figures on domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period.

The aim of the Domestic Abuse messaging as part of the Police’s annual Season’s Greetings campaign (from 14 December to 1 January), was to encourage the reporting of incidents and make victims aware that they do not have to suffer in silence.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch, said: “Sadly, for many people Christmas isn’t always the most wonderful time of the year.

“During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase and unfortunately this year was no exception to this.

“This year we received 1,959 calls for help during our campaign (from 14 December to 1 January) from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones. This is an increase of 12% compared to the same period the year before.”

On Christmas Day, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to the Police Service, compared to 118 for the same period the year before (a decrease of 15% in calls).

On 26 December, 145 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 132 for the same period the year before (an increase of 9% in calls).

On New Year’s Eve, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 75 for the same period the year before (an increase of 25% in calls).

On New Year’s Day, 170 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 142 for the same period the year before (an increase of 16% in calls).

Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher, added: “Domestic abuse is not just physical. If your partner or loved one is being threatening, controlling, violent or abusive towards you, this is a crime.

“You don’t need to stay silent. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is here to help you. Not just at Christmas, but all year round. 24 hours a day. Every day.”

Call your local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.

You can find out more about the warning signs of Domestic Abuse here: https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse/domestic-abuse-behaviours/