Police target drug dealers

PSNI in Causeway Coast and Glens taking action against those who supply illegal and dangerous drugs in our community

By Damian Mullan

Police in Causeway Coast and Glens are taking action against those who supply illegal and dangerous drugs in our community.

Chief Inspector Rory Bradley explains: “We are committed to tackling the harm caused by illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription medication. This week we seized suspected Class A and Class B substances in the Ballymoney area and we will continue to act on the information you give us.  

“The harm and personal loss to individuals and communities affected by illegal drugs are untold in terms of the impact on health, finances, addiction services and exploitation of the vulnerable. We will continue to do all we can to detect and prevent those who possess, deal and financially benefit from drug dealing and proactively work to break their criminal drug dealing networks.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about drug misuse or drug dealing to call us on the non-emergency number 101 or contact a member of the Neighbourhood team directly. 

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

