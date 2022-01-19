Police conduct more than 28,000 patrols over Christmas period

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland conducted more than 28,000 patrols across the country to keep people safe over the Christmas period.

During 'Operation Season’s Greetings,' the PSNI conducted 19,121 safety patrols around retail premises and night time economy areas and 9,626 patrols at transport hubs, on the public transport network and at park and ride facilities. In addition, 1,046 checks of licensed premises were carried out.

'Operation Dealbreaker,' the service's operation to tackle the harm caused by illegal drugs and illicit prescription medication, continued throughout Operation Season’s Greetings and resulted in 2,253 searches, 260 arrests and 726 drugs seizures.

Drugs with an estimated value of £5.8 million were removed from our streets.

The operation ran from December 1 2021 to the beginning of January and saw dedicated resources deployed across all districts in Northern Ireland focusing on public safety, including when shopping, using the roads, socialising or staying at home.

Chief Superintendent Wendy Middleton, District Policing Command, said: “Operation Season’s Greetings puts the safety of our communities first.

“A focus on violence against women and girls, saw us increase our presence in nightlife areas and work closely with the hospitality industry.

“Officers across Northern Ireland conducted proactive patrols and worked closely with local businesses, licensed premises and our partners in public transport to deliver safe streets, safe roads and safe homes.

“We also actively encouraged victims of domestic abuse to report to us through a domestic abuse awareness campaign. From 14 December to 1 January we received 1959 calls for help, an increase of 12 per cent compared to the same period the year before.

“I would like to thank all of those who worked with us, listened to our messaging and supported our efforts throughout Operation Season’s Greetings.

“We will continue to work with all our partners, stakeholders and the public to build safer communities together," she added.