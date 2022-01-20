Man treated for stab wounds in Limavady

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to an incident in Limavady early this morning, Thursday 20th January.



A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.25am, police received and responded to a report of an incident at Mullagh Place in the town.



“An 18-year-old male received treatment at the scene for stab wounds, and was subsequently taken to hospital.



“Police are currently at the scene, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 231 of 20/01/22.”



Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/