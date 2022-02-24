Excess mortality and Covid-19 related deaths: March 2020 to December 2021

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has today published a report on excess mortality and Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland up to December 2021.

This shows that there were 3,269 excess deaths from March 2020 to December 2021, 11.3% above expected levels. The figures also show that in the same period, there were 4,037 Covid-19 related deaths.

Excess deaths are a mathematical concept based on the difference between actual deaths from all causes in a period minus the expected number of deaths based on the average deaths for the same period over the previous five years.

Just under three-quarters of excess deaths (72.7%) and Covid‑19 related deaths (73.4%) were those aged 75 and over.

The number of deaths in hospitals was higher (+4.5%) than expected levels, as a combined effect of 2,871 Covid‑19 related deaths occurring in hospitals but 2,207 fewer non Covid-19 deaths in hospital. In contrast, there were more non Covid-19 deaths occurring at home: combined with the 319 Covid-19 related deaths at home, this resulted in the majority of excess deaths (2,620 or 80.4%) occurring at home, an increase of 32.4% above historic levels.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon LGD had the largest number of excess deaths (435 or 15.0% above expected levels). Antrim & Newtownabbey LGD had the highest excess deaths as a proportion above expected levels (15.6%), while Belfast LGD had the lowest (6.4%).

Excess deaths were higher in rural areas (15.3%) compared to urban areas (9.4% above historic levels. This was most notable in the second half of 2021, where the number of deaths in rural areas were 23.3% above expected levels.

In the first two waves of the pandemic (March 2020 to June 2021), the number of deaths where Covid-19 was found to be the underlying cause (2,592) exceeded excess mortality in this period (2,112). Noteworthy excess deaths were found for diseases of the digestive system (114 or 10.5% above historical levels) and malignant neoplasm (143 or 2.4% above historical levels).