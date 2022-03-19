Kilrea Flower Show blooms for Air Ambulance NI

KILREA WI annual Flower Show sadly has been cancelled for the last two years during the Covid 19 pandemic.

For over 70 years, profits from the show have supported local charities, so the committee has been very keen to continue that support even without the event taking place.

All the members of Kilrea WI and friends very generously gave monetary donations and a cheque for £1000 was presented recently to the Air Ambulance NI.

Since its inception in July 2017, Air Ambulance NI relies on public support to raise £2m per year. This allows 15 doctors and seven paramedics to fly seven days per week, bringing advanced clinical interventions, treatments and care to patients before reaching hospital.

The service has had over 2600 assignments and receives hundreds of calls each day.

Kilrea WI were delighted that one of the Air Ambulance doctors, who lives outside Ballymoney, was able to receive the cheque and give an insight into the vital work that goes on.

The Flower Show committee would like to thank all the members of Kilrea WI and other members of the public who supported this fundraising event.