LORETO College in Coleraine is among 28 schools to receive a share of £794m after Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced a major capital works programme in the Assembly.

The Minister said more than 25,000 pupils will benefit from the scheme, adding: “I have visited many schools and witnessed first-hand not only the tremendous work that takes place in each and every school, but also the need for an appropriate level of investment in the fabric of our schools.

"Such investment is essential to provide the first-class educational experience our pupils, staff and wider school communities both deserve and need to ensure our young people can achieve their full potential.

“Since 2012, there has been a total of 75 projects announced to advance in planning under the Major Capital Works Programme.

“Each project represents an individual programme requiring significant investment of time and money to plan and deliver. Anticipated spend on these projects across the next five years is estimated at £482m.

“In addition, 76 projects are currently being progressed under the School Enhancement Programme and a further 27 major capital projects are being progressed under the Fresh Start Agreement Programme.

Budget

“While my department, like others, has no visibility of its future budget position, it is essential that there is a steady pipeline of projects in design which in turn will ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate in future years as these projects move to construction.

“While construction spend on the projects will not be realised until the end of this decade at the earliest, making this announcement will ensure a steady pipeline of projects in design which will in turn ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate into the future.”

Project

A ‘major work’ is a capital project that costs in excess of £500,000 which could be a new school building, renovation of an old building, extensions or construction of a new school building to allow for an amalgamation of two or more existing schools.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed investment in Loreto College.

The East Derry MLA said: “This is a great day for Loreto college as we have secured confirmation from the education minister that they will be included in investment plans to redevelop and modernise the school.

“Loreto is a first-class school at the heart of our community with nearly 1000 pupils - this investment can help ensure they have access to the very best facilities and opportunities in life.

“Sinn Féin will continue to hold the education minister’s feet to the fire to ensure that schools receive this funding as a priority, and that other schools in the area are also invested in.”