‘Mindless, wanton vandals’ rip up boardwalk at Altnahinch Dam 
“SELFISH” vandals who ripped boards from a walk way at a local beauty spot to use for firewood have been roundly condemned by local politicians.
The “mindless act of wanton vandalism” of the boardwalk at Altnahinch Dam near Loughgiel on Saturday night now leaves it practically inaccessible for parents with buggies or people with disabilities.
NI Water say that camping is “strictly prohibited” at the site and urged those responsible to stop immediately.
Local Councillors Cara McShane and Margaret Anne McKillop condemned the damage.

