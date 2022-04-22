Police seek information on Portrush hit-and-run incident

Police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in the Dunluce Road area of Portrush on Thursday (April 21).

Sergeant McCann said: "It was reported that a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle shortly before 5.30pm. The motorcyclist came off the motorbike and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"We are keen to speak to the driver of a grey Volkswagen Jetta or Bora, who made off in the direction of Bushmills. This vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to the rear passenger side following the incident.

"The Dunluce Road, which was closed for a period of time following the incident, has now re-opened."

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number of 1418 of 21/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.