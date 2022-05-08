Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 8 May 2022 22:14
Here's the national weather forecast for Monday, May 9 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Coleraine away to Larne in play-off game on Tuesday
LIVE: Election 2022
Derry boss reflects on a job well done
AIG and Golf Ireland launch 2022 season of competitions
Devine claims first win of 2022 in Killarney thriller
Coleraine in anxious wait to discover fate
IRISH LEAGUE: Title race goes down to the final day
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Deputy Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Paul Harper meeting new Firefighter Graduates.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354