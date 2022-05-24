Saturday's Splash and Dash is first for Portrush

Portrush Yacht Club is delighted to announce a brand-new event for 2022 - Portrush Splash & Dash.

Up to 50 competitors will take part in this new swim/run event which is taking place this Saturday (May 28) at Portrush Harbour and is a first for the resort.

All competitors will start together from the eastern corner of West Bay and swim toward the Harbour through marked buoys before landing at the slipway and then running along the promenade and back to Portrush Yacht Club.

To maximise participation and accessibility, two distances are available for entry with Course A featuring a 500m swim and 3km run, while Course B will see competitors complete a 1000m swim followed by 5km run.

General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “This looks set to be a fantastic day not just for Portrush Yacht Club but for water sports in Portrush.

“Traditionally, Portrush Raft Race is held on the last weekend in May but with that event being pushed back to September we felt there was an opportunity to host an event like the Portrush Splash & Dash, which will offer something different for competitors and spectators alike.

“It’s our ambition to make this an annual event and one which forms an integral part of the town’s yearly calendar.”

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes will start the race on behalf of Portrush Yacht Club at 1.30pm.

Registration starts at noon with a mandatory safety briefing at 1.15pm before a 1.30pm start.

Booking is online only and priced at £20 for PYC Members and £25 for Non-PYC Members. Post swim refreshments and changing facilities will be available at Portrush Yacht Club.