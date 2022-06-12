Mayor reception for Glenullin club

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has welcomed Scór na nÓg participants from Glenullin GAC to Cloonavin.

A special reception was held to mark the club’s recent All-Ireland success in the ballad group section, while their set-dancers, who were narrowly defeated in the final, were also in attendance.

The highlight of the evening was a special outdoor performance on the Bann Gallery patio.

